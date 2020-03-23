6ix9ine Requests Early Release From Prison Due to Coronavirus Scare

Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, has only a few months left to serve after snitching on the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods, but he and his lawyer are concerned he won’t make it that far. Citing a confirmed case of the coronavirus at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, 6ix9ine’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, wrote a letter to a judge obtained by Inner City Press, asking for him to be let out of Queens Detention Center early due to the rapidly spreading outbreak. The letter comes just one day after news that Harvey Weinstein tested positive in his upstate prison. Lazzaro wrote that the rapper’s asthma, which has hospitalized him several times in the past, could put him at high risk if he contracts the disease. Lazzaro also notes that 6ix9ine had bronchitis and sinusitis last October. “Mr. Hernandez has been complaining to prison officials this week about shortness of breath, but apparently the warden of his facility will not allow Mr. Hernandez to go to the hospital despite the recommendation of the facility’s medial doctor that Mr. Hernandez be treated by a doctor at a hospital,” he wrote.

The rapper has previously made several bids for a “get out of jail free card,” including cooperating with the FBI, asking to serve time at home, and just this month, his release was moved up to August. Now that fall is the new summer, Tekashi 6ix9ine will actually be out right on time.