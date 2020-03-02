Tenacious D Are Touring the Swing States to Save the People

Photo: TIMM SCHAMBERGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

With the presidential election around the corner, the stakes have never been higher for clinching those crucial states straddling blue and red. Just ahead of Super Tuesday, Tenacious D have announced a tour aimed at galvanizing the people of the purple states. Jack Black and Kyle Gass are taking their comedy-rock act across the Midwest and down South on The Purple Nurple Tour. The duo follows in the footsteps of Bon Iver, who announced a string of shows in Wisconsin; both musical acts are partnering with 46 for 46, a campaign to rally voters to the polls through live concerts. “The Purple Nurple Tour” kicks off in Iowa on September 25 and wraps up with a blue-state detour to New York on October 9. Tickets go on sale March 6, with presale beginning March 4.

“Swing states played a pivotal role in the outcome of that election, and they will again in 2020,” the duo said in a press release. “Knowing that, we looked at each other and agreed: just like the tale of Post-Apocalypto, it is time for Tenacious D to RIDE and help save the world from Trumpian destruction. With great rock comes great responsibility.” Now that’s real leadership.