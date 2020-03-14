The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and His Mom Are Back to Being BFFs

Meet the Webers. Photo: Instagram: Peter Weber

The wrath of Barb is no more. Days after engaging in a verbal sparring match with her son’s questionable girlfriend (Vulture’s quote of choice: “He’s gonna have to fail to succeed”) on The Bachelor’s live finale, Barbara Weber is shooting proverbial bottles of champagne in everyone’s faces to ensure they calm the hell down. Responding to incessant tabloid reports that the Webers have been hostile and estranged from each other ever since Pilot Pete and Madison Prewett reunited (and subsequently broke up) on the show, Peter posted a video on Instagram to prove everything is positively peachy. “Peter Weber’s relationship with mom, Barb, has been strained since Bachelor finale,” he read aloud, referencing an Entertainment Tonight headline. “Barb, any comments on that one?” Petting a dog, she responded and joked: “I love you! Very strained.”

The video, published in the era of self-quarantine, came a day after Weber and Prewett announced their mutual separation. (Whether they were even together, or just putting on a facade for viewers, is another story entirely.) “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be okay with,” Weber wrote at the time, “but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us.” In her own statement, Prewett added that “as Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things.” Meanwhile, Prewett has already begun to embrace her future as a Christian influencer: She’s hanging out with Selena Gomez and hired a manager for future career opportunities.