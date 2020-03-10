Photo: Courtesy of ABC

Peter Weber concluded his spectacular nosedive of a Bachelor season on Tuesday evening’s live finale, where, in a twist that was by no means revolutionary for the franchise, decided to end his engagement with Hannah Ann Sluss in favor of pursuing a relationship with fellow contestant Madison Prewett. What was a new entry into the Bachelor Nation canon, though, was the palpable annoyance and hatred Madison received from Peter’s mother, which was previously foreshadowed when the two women met in Australia. In one particularly brutal instance, Barbara Weber rolled her eyes when Madison vocalized her sleeping and eating difficulties after the couple’s break-up, and she also showed more affection to new Bachelorette leading lady, Clare Crawley. Peter’s father, Peter Sr., also expressed skepticism that his son’s relationship with Madison would last.

The crux of Barbara’s argument against the couple, which she blisteringly outlined during “After the Final Rose,” is that she believes Madison, a virgin who’s seeking a “faith leader” as her husband, is incompatible with her nonreligious son, who enjoys fornicating and partying all over the world. Barbara also thinks Madison is unfairly making Peter compromise his longstanding values, while she isn’t offering any sacrifice to him in return.

But talk is cheap, and the following vignette is likely going to define Peter’s Bachelor season for quite some time: Barbara was more than happy to unload all of her insults and annoyances against Madison on national television, which Madison absorbed and refused to engage with. “This isn’t just Peter choosing me,” she finally told Barbara. “This is me choosing Peter.” Read below for all of these, well, barbs (you know we had to), which may or may not give you newfound appreciation for your own mother.

When I went for Hannah Ann, it was because she was the one that embraced me with love. She was so organic, she was just so loving towards me. I just felt into her so much, I just loved her.

It started on a rocky road because she had us wait three hours, she didn’t want to meet us. We didn’t get an apology from her, and when I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no and she would not accept a proposal in four days. As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting. You didn’t see that. As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting. And therefore when I said I wanted Hannah Ann so badly, we just clicked right away. Unfortunately, we did not have a connection with Madison.

One was willing to compromise and the other has not. To me, you need both to compromise.

He’s gonna have to fail to succeed. That’s it. All his friends, his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work. We’ve been trying to tell him.