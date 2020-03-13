Not Rosy: The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Break Up

Photo: John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

Congrats to Barb and the vast amount of margaritas she’s about to endorse into her mouth in celebration. A few days after suffering a tremendously awkward Bachelor finale, where they refused to give viewers any sort of clarification on the status of their strained coupling, Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have announced that they broke up and are no longer dating. In coordinated social media posts, the duo confirmed that it was a mutual decision to no longer pursue a relationship in the real world, and that Barb definitely, absolutely, positively had nothing to do with it. They previously said on the show’s “After the Final Rose” finale that they were in love with each other, but were choosing to take their relationship “one step at a time, one day at a time.”

“Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be okay with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us,” Weber wrote on Instagram. “The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure. Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish.”

In a separate social media post, Prewett also thanked all of the “amazing women” she met this Bachelor season for their support. “So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in,” Prewett wrote. “I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. Peter, you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.”