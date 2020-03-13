The Bachelorette Is Postponing Production Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Postponed Season 16 Bachelorette Clare Crawley. Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Casa Bachelor will stay empty for a little while longer, and Clare Crawley may have to go back to her Sacramento salon. In a statement released on Friday, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television Group announced that due to coronavirus concerns, the company will postpone filming its 70-plus series and pilots. Among those scheduled was season 16 of The Bachelorette, which was meant to begin filming on Friday. Warner Bros. produces The Bachelorette and other shows in The Bachelor franchise for ABC. The statement reads:

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”

Earlier this March, 38-year-old Clare Crawley was announced as this season’s Bachelorette. Previously, she had appeared on The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, and Bachelor Winter Games. Considering the close quarters, intimacy, and hot tubs inherent to any season of any Bachelor show, social distancing measures seem especially wise. Season 16 was scheduled to premiere on May 18.