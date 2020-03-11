Hannah Brown and Peter, in somewhat happier times. Photo: John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

Fresh from obliterating Delta’s newest No. 1 flight risk, Peter Weber, on last night’s Bachelor finale, Hannah Ann Sluss is expounding on a comment that caused quite the kerfuffle on live television last night: The whole time during their engagement, Weber was caught in a love rhombus between herself, fellow contestant Madison Prewett, and former Bachelorette lead Hannah Brown. “The beginning of January was when he approached me that he needed to speak to Hannah Brown,” Sluss recalled on the newest Bachelor Happy Hour podcast episode. “He told me he needed to talk to Hannah Brown because he needed closure. He tried to convince me that I should feel comfortable with that.”

Brown unexpectedly showed up twice during Weber’s Bachelor season, where she first made a brief, cordial appearance at the Bachelor Mansion on the inaugural evening. However, Brown later crashed a group date while the show was still filming in Los Angeles, where she shared a very intimate and sexually charged conversation with Weber. Sluss was not present for that group date and was thus unaware of the emotional weight of their meetup until she watched the episode, which aired in early January.

“I had not seen that episode of them all cozy up on the couch, crying, her possibly coming back in the house,” Sluss explained on the podcast. “I had no idea! None!” It was after watching that episode when Weber asked her if it would be alright to contact Brown. “I’m like, ‘Wait, what? Why should I feel comfortable with this? You don’t seem like any kind of commitment, let alone an engagement. That was the first red flag,” Sluss added. “I was questioning my own self because he was trying to convince me that was something that he needed. I’m like, ‘I don’t quite feel settled with that.’” Sluss also agreed with hosts, former Bachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, that Weber’s interest in reaching out to Brown could’ve been a “code” for contacting “other women” in his life. “His unresolved issues were having to watch back the show. Once again, he completely downplayed it,” Sluss added. “Completely. When I showed up to the breakup, that was the very first time I had heard him say, ‘I can’t give you my full heart.’”