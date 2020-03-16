The Crown Continuing Production Despite Coronavirus, Thank You Very Much

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

In keeping with the spirit of its main character, production on Netflix series The Crown will continue despite coronavirus concerns, according to Deadline. The series, which is produced by Left Bank Pictures, has one week of filming to go on its fourth season. Netflix has canceled production on all of its scripted TV series and films, like The Witcher, which has halted filming in the U.K. for two weeks. But shows like The Crown, which are independently produced, are still in talks with Netflix about potential hiatuses. The Crown will be one of the few TV shows to continue production in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted events across the entertainment industry.