Trevor Noah Sings a Farewell Song to Having a Live Audience

The late-night shows are all adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic in slightly different ways so far: Some shows are suspending production entirely while others are banning live audiences for the foreseeable future. Seth Meyers’s show released an audience-free, online-only “Closer Look” segment last night before going on hiatus, and during last night’s Daily Show, Trevor Noah took some time to pay tribute to his live audience ahead of their absence next week, saying they’re the “heart and soul of the show.” That tribute was crafted into a farewell song, sung by Noah, where he highlights some of his favorite types of audience members from over the years: “I’m gonna miss those guys who love to explain the show / The people with the weird-ass laughs are the ones I’ll miss the most / The guy who came to kill me, but then I won him over with my jokes / The fans who came from Africa and just wanted to hear about home / No one knows about Uganda, man, but I’m gonna miss you!” It’s enough to make you cry — just try not to touch your face when you do.

