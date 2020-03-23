Semi-anachronistic period comedies are, like, so in right now. In the wake of the success of dark period comedy The Favourite, and the recent Pinterest–friendly Emma, Hulu has hired that movie’s screenwriter Tony McNamara to write a very Favourite–esque TV series about Catherine the Great. Elle Fanning stars as the woman who married her way up to becoming the Russian monarch, with Nicholas Hoult going absolutely hog wild as her bro-tastic husband Peter III. Historical spoiler: She had to depose him to get to the throne, which is sort of what Hulu is trying to do to the Helen Mirren Catherine the Great HBO aired show this spring. The Great will premiere on May 15. By then, you’ll hopefully have learned how to pronounce touché.

Related