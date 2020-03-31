Fran Drescher and The Nanny Cast Will Reunite for a Quarantined Table Read

The nanny named Fran. Photo: Courtesy of CBS/TV Land

Fran Drescher is a guiding light amid fear and confusion during the coronavirus pandemic. First, she tweeted her support for a general labor strike, writing, “Capitalism has become another word for Ruling Class Elite!” Now, she and the Sheffields are reuniting via Zoom to provide some self-isolation entertainment. Variety reports that the original cast of ’90s sitcom The Nanny are recording a virtual table read of the show’s pilot episode, and it will be released on the Sony Pictures YouTube account on Monday, April 6. In addition to Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, and Madeline Zima will all return for the table read. Drescher tweeted a screenshot of the whole cast together on Zoom for their “#PANDEMICPERFORMANCE,” featuring all of the above regular cast members as well as 87-year-old actress Renée Taylor, who played Fran’s mother, Sylvia, in the original series.

From Variety:

“Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, Petah and I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we pulled together the original cast of ‘The Nanny’ for a virtual read of the pilot?” said Drescher in a statement, referring to show’s co-creator, Peter Marc Jacobson. “It’s a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper! It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well.”

Who would have guessed that the table read we described was just exactly what the doctor prescribed? Coronavirus aside, we need Fran back to reclaim her throne as the rightful queen of animal prints, Carole Baskin be damned.