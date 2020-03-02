These Cult Women Are in Big Trouble in The Other Lamb Trailer

Do you ever wonder if a guy leading a cult of exclusively women devoted to worshipping him doesn’t have the best interests of his followers at heart? We are getting pretty skeptical of the man in The Other Lamb, a thriller about a closed-off sect that lives in the woods to please and glorify its leader, played by Michiel Huisman. The most prized, purest member of the collective is Selah (Raffey Cassidy), but an impending break into puberty is about to change her vaunted status with dear leader, and the darker parts of her subservient life will soon unveil themselves to her. Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska from a script by Catherine S. McMullen, The Other Lamb will open at the IFC Centers in New York and Los Angeles on April 3 before rolling out in more theaters.

