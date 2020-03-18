The Rosie O’Donnell Show to Return for One Night Only Benefit Performance

Rosie’s back! Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

90’s daytime television fans and theater lovers, rejoice! Perennial favorite and 12 time Emmy-winner Rosie O’Donnell is bringing back The Rosie O’Donnell Show for a one night only event to raise money for The Actors Fund, a charitable organization that supports actors and theater professionals, amid the coronavirus pandemic which has led to the cancellation of all Broadway shows until April 13th. “Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl,” said O’Donnell in a statement. “It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now — in this time of tremendous need — it’s our turn to give something back.”

The special event will take place on March 22nd and will be available to view via live stream on Broadway.com. The line up consists of Broadway’s brightest stars like Idina Menzel, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, and many, many more performing from the comfort and safety of their own homes. O’Donnell says: “There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in.” Check out the massive line up below and see if your willing to call Rosie’s bluff:

Sarah Jessica Parker, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen, Adrienne Warren, James Wesley, Sebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Erich Bergen, Nate Berkus, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Lea Salonga, and more if you can possibly believe it.