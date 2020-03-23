The Supernatural Series Finale Will Be Delayed

Photo: Warner Bros. TV

Supernatural is winding down its 15th and final season right now, but the showrunner posted on Twitter today to say that the next episode to air will be its last for a while due to coronavirus-related production delays. Andrew Dabb said while they have filmed through episode 18 of the planned 20-episode final season, post-production was unable to complete those episodes before mandated work stoppages. But while some TV shows won’t be able to finish their current seasons even after production spins up again (whenever that might be!), Dabb says Warner Bros. TV is fully committed to seeing Supernatural through to the end. It’s really the least they can do for the Winchester brothers.

(Clarification: We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way-- to help us all get through this.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020