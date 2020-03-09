The Weeknd and His Bloody-Nose Debut ‘Scared to Live’ on SNL

The Weeknd showed up to Saturday Night Live in full costume, but it wasn’t funny business. It was very serious world-building business. The singer debuted his new single “Scared to Live” with Oneohtrix Point Never on SNL sporting a red suit, wingtip shoes, black gloves, and a very realistic bandaged bloody nose. It’s his new go-to look for promoting his upcoming album, After Hours. His “Blinding Lights” music video and late-night appearances all follow the Weeknd as a man after a dangerous night out in Las Vegas involving gambling, violence, and, if we took our best guess, we’d assume some substances were involved. It’s Vegas, baby. Over in New York, the SNL musical guest ditched the broken nose for a sketch with Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd during which they sing an R&B song about fighting with their significant others. Or, in the Weeknd’s case, Daniel Craig’s significant other. And unless he wants another bloody nose …

