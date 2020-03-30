The Weeknd Gets a Billboard No. 1 and a Selena Gomez Shout-out in One Day

Do the dance, Abel. Photo: Steven Ferdman/WireImage

Congratulations to Abel Tesfaye, his thirst trap album release was a success. Not only is his single “Blinding Lights” officially at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but his ex Selena Gomez gave him a shout-out on Instagram. Bella Hadid has 24 hours to respond. Anyway, after a whirlwind release of his new album After Hours, a deluxe edition, and a TikTok dance expedited to virality thanks to social distancing, “Blinding Lights” officially unseated Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. “The Box” held it down for 11 long weeks, and we will miss its “Ehh-err, ehh-err.” Prayer hands emoji, for real. After Hours is currently sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Its single “Heartless” is at No. 4 on the Hot 100, after spending the week of December 14 at No. 1. Gomez is partial to the song “Snowchild” from his new album. She listed the track in a Instagram post sharing her favorite songs right now. Selena, just text him. Backslides don’t count during the coronavirus crisis.

SELENA GOMEZ REALLY PUT SHES LISTENING TO SNOWCHILD BY THE WEEKND IM SCTEAMINGJFKFKDB pic.twitter.com/ar6hcZXhes — that bitch (@abelxoweeknd) March 30, 2020

Gomez couldn’t get away from him even if she wanted to. A dance set to “Blinding Lights” slowly but surely went viral as kids forced their parents to do it with them. Anything to sedate savage teenagers held in captivity. Elsewhere on the charts, Doja Cat scored her first top ten with TikTok famous track “Say So” at No. 9. As usual, the teens are deciding what’s cool and what’s not, and this week Abel Tesfaye is in.