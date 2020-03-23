The Weeknd Is a Crazed Serial Thriller In His New ‘In Your Eyes’ Music Video

At least The Weeknd gives his co-star Zaina Miuccia a headstart in his new gruesome “In Your Eyes” music video, the latest visual off his recently released album After Hours. In director Anton Tammi’s stylish horror homage, released Monday, the singer plays a serial killer version of himself who falls head over heels for a terrified blonde co-ed. Based on his romantic strategy, however, The Weeknd might want to get his head examined. He’s simply too headstrong. That’s no way to get ahead in life. Oh, what’s that? They already did all these head puns in Austin Powers almost a quarter century ago? Fine, go ahead and watch the music video then. You don’t have to bite our heads off.

