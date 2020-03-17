Tom Brady Says He’s Leaving Boston, on St. Patrick’s Day of All Days

Photo: Getty Images

Timing is, of course, everything. Which is why we’re sending our thoughts to Boston today, St. Patrick’s Day, after its parade cancellation in the middle of a frickin’ quarantine, because Tom Brady posted a goodbye note to the New England Patriots. “I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that. Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that,” he wrote. “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments.” Couldn’t this have waited a few days, a month maybe? The NFL may be pushing ahead with the draft, but the rest of the sports world has pretty much paused.

Brady built his career in Boston over 20 seasons, winning six of nine Super Bowls — the record for any NFL player. At the end of last season, his contract was up for the first time, leaving Brady with the option to leave the Pats for the first time. Maybe this’ll finally leave him with the chance to do something like hosting SNL (when it’s back on, of course), after his Houston Texans competitor JJ Watt did so in February. (He’s no stranger to TV, after all, recently appearing in the premiere episode of Netflix’s Living With Yourself with Paul Rudd.) Regardless, we know you’ve been doing lots of checking in lately, but do us a favor and check in with the Bostonian in your life today, okay?

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020