Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Send Their Love From Quarantine

Hanks and Wilson were in Australian to shoot Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic. Photo: @tomhanks/Twitter

Just like the father figure he is, Tom Hanks checked in with fans about he and his wife, Rita Wilson’s, quarantine after they both tested positive for COVID-19. Hanks tweeted a selfie and a note (together on what looks like a screenshot of a Word Doc) to assure us that they’re doing just fine. “We are taking it one-day-at-a-time,” Hanks wrote. “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.” Well, technically, there’s no baseball at all — the MLB is pushing back opening day by at least two weeks — but a lighthearted, sentimental movie about back in the day when we could go outside? Perfect quarantine watch.

Hanks and Wilson contracted the virus while in Australia, where Hanks was shooting Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays Colonel Tom Parker, Presley’s longtime manager. Both Wilson, Hanks, and their son, Chet Haze (sans Jamaican accent), have encouraged fans to stay positive and to do their part to prevent spread. And if that means sitting on the couch watching A League of Their Own all day, well, shucks, you’re just gonna have to do it.