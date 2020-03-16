Photo: Getty Images

After five days of treatment in a Queensland hospital, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are returning to their rental home in Australia to continue their self-quarantine. The couple announced its diagnosis on March 11, testing positive after feeling under the weather. To quell concerns, Hanks tweeted to assure fans that he and Wilson were receiving dedicated treatment from doctors Down Under. Hanks initially traveled to the continent to prepare for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. He seems to be embracing the Aussie lifestyle during his isolated stay, sharing a picture of toast slathered in Vegemite. That’s certainly one way to ride out the virus.

Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020