Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Make Their Glorious Return to the States

Hopefully Chet Hanks is somewhere heaving a huge sigh of relief, now that he doesn’t have to lug the heavy Hanks-Wilson mantle around in his parents’ absence. After being diagnosed with COVID-19 while working on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie in Australia and quarantining for two weeks as instructed by doctors, People spotted Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson out and about in Los Angeles, by which we mean driving in their car, still six feet away from everyone else. Since the science is still out on whether former coronavirus patients retain a significant immunity, and for how long, hopefully THanx and the fam will join us all in following instructions and socially isolating for the duration. Seeing Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson throwing a huge house party is literally the last thing we need while trying to convince the last few holdouts.