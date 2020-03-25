James Corden hosting the Tony Awards. Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

With Broadway theaters shut down amid the spread of the coronavirus, and several productions closing or rescheduling their runs into the future, the Tony Awards have done the inevitable and announced that they will postpone until a later date. Today, the Tonys put out a statement saying that the ceremony, originally set to take place at Radio City Music Hall and air on CBS on June 7, will be postponed this year, according to a statement, and “rescheduled at a later date, in coordination with our broadcast partner.” The Tonys added that they will announce new information — including presumably which shows will be eligible, given that the pandemic cut off the theater season right as many big productions were set to premiere — “once Broadway opens again.” Currently, Broadway theaters are officially shuttered until April 13, but given the indefinite status of the closure of New York’s other businesses and the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems likely they will remain closed for longer. “We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so,” the Tonys statement concluded.