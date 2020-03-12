Tribeca Film Festival Concedes to Coronavirus and Will Be Postponed

Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Mass gatherings all across America are shutting down at a rapid rate due to concerns over coronavirus, and the Tribeca Film Festival just joined the wave. Jane Rosenthal, the CEO and co-founder of Tribeca Enterprises, just released the following statement with the announcement:

We have made the difficult decision to postpone the 19th Tribeca Film Festival (April 15-26) based on the announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that events of 500 people or more are banned due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of the public while also supporting our friends, filmmakers and storytellers who look to Tribeca as a platform to showcase their work to audiences. We will be back to you shortly with our plans.

Other film festivals to either be canceled or postposed include SXSW, the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, and the Sun Valley Film Festival.