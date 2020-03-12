Photo: Courtesy of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre/Google Maps

The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatres have canceled all performances at all venues indefinitely amid concern over the spread of the coronavirus. Performers and employees at the theaters learned of the decision in an email this afternoon, sent shortly after New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced a ban on gatherings of over 500 people and a requirement that smaller venues lower their capacity to at least 50 percent. The decision also has Broadway set to go dark at 5 p.m. tonight.

“This sucks and is sad and is absolutely the right thing to do,” UCB New York artistic director Michael Hartney wrote in an email. “Please take care of yourselves.” Meanwhile, UCB Los Angeles artistic director Christine Bullen sent a similar message to the West Coast performers and employees. “Effective immediately, we are canceling programming at UCBTLA’s Franklin, Sunset, & Inner Sanctum Theatres. We will reopen when it has been deemed safe to do so, hopefully sooner than later.”

The mass cancellations come just over one year after UCB was forced to close its East Village venue in the midst of financial woes resulting from “extreme costs.” Months before that closure, the organization also moved its yearly improv festival, the Del Close Marathon, to Los Angeles, citing the “rising costs of doing business in NYC.” There is no word yet on whether that festival, which typically happens near the end of June, would go on as scheduled this year, as a rising number of festivals and events announce cancellations in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.