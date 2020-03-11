Uma Thurman Goes to Apple With a Thriller Series About a Kidnapping

Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Following her appearance in the disturbing Netflix show Chambers, Uma Thurman is hopping to a different streaming platform for another new thriller. Apple announced today that the actress will star in Suspicion, a suspenseful drama — based on the Israeli show False Flag — about a high-powered New York businesswoman (Thurman) whose adult son gets abducted from a tony hotel. The crime is captured on video, but the suspects are at large with her son, and there are four British citizens in the hotel who immediately fall under … suspicion! But did they do it? And if they didn’t, who did? Alongside Thurman, the series will also star Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Edward Bluemel, and Angel Coulby. Maybe it will go into production when things stop being pulled from production due to coronavirus.