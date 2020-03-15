Lucian Grainge, Taylor Swift’s Record-Label Boss, Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

On Sunday, Universal Music Group chairperson and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge became the latest high-profile Hollywood figure to test positive for the coronavirus. According to Variety, the record-label boss is now undergoing treatment at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles following the outcome of his testing.

Grainge, who Billboard dubbed music’s Executive of the Decade in January, has headed up Universal Music Group since 2011. The company owns numerous labels, including Capitol, Def Jam, Interscope, Island and Republic, and counts musicians like Taylor Swift (who sang Grainge’s praises on Instagram upon joining UMG), Drake, U2, Sam Smith, the Weeknd, Elton John and the Rolling Stones among its hundreds of artists. Per Variety, UMG’s Santa Monica headquarters were shut down on Friday after “an unidentified employee - who apparently was Grainge - tested positive for the disease.”