VidCon 2020 Is Canceled and You Already Know Why

VidCon, 2018 B.C. (Before Coronavirus). Photo: Getty Images

Even though online creators are having the smoothest transition to working from home out of all of us, they’ve gotta make some sacrifices, too. The 11th annual VidCon is officially canceled. Held in Anaheim every summer, YouTube’s biggest creators, like Liza Koshy, Joey Graceffa, and Lilly Singh, do talks and host events at VidCon to meet fans, work with brands, and collaborate with other creators. Not this year. “Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the precautions being taken by authorities worldwide to manage this pandemic, we have come to the difficult decision to cancel the 11th annual VidCon in Anaheim this June,” VidCon announced in a statement. All tickets, preordered merch, and fees for canceled tickets will be refunded by April 15. It’s not all bad news, though. VidCon organizers are “committed to bringing a VidCon US experience to our fans, creators, and the industry in 2020 and are actively working on a plan to do so this fall.” Several other festivals, including Bonnaroo and Coachella, have also moved their events to the fall. More details on VidCon 2.0 will be released by June 15, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope that these things aren’t all on the same weekend.