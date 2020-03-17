Dangle Loses a Battle of Wits in New Reno 911! Clip

A sneak peek for the new seventh season of Reno 911! just dropped ahead of schedule, and it feels like no time has passed since we last checked in with Nevada’s greatest police department nearly eleven years ago. In the clip, Dangle (Thomas Lennon) appears to be at war with squirrels who he insists are “singing” in the ducts of the station. “I don’t think the squirrels in the ducts are singings words,” he sighs. “They’re not Marvin Hamlisch.” When Cedric Yarbrough’s Jones gently suggests Dangle might need a break from the stresses of his job, Dangle worries that they’re pulling a “Mice and Men” on him, and it’s best to just watch the full clip above to get a sense of what he means.

Reno 911! was renewed for a new season by Quibi back in February, after its original six season run on Comedy Central ended in 2009. The new season will feature episodes that are 10 minutes or less, in keeping with Quibi’s format. Original cast members Lennon, Cedric Yarbrough, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Carlos Alazraqui and Mary Birdsong are all confirmed for the seventh season, and series creators Lennon, Garant, and Kenney-Silver will also return as writers. Quibi launches on April 6.