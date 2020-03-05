View this post on Instagram

Seen at the @fourseasons ✨🎤 Celine Dion: Thank you for singing for me. Me: Thank you for singing for me my whole life! Such an honor to sing to you @celinedion 🖤 Starstruck is an understatement. #celinedion #singing #starstruck #newyork #fourseasons @cdubzz_ thank you for capturing this moment 😘