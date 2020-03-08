Debbie Downer is Back on SNL and Has Plenty to Worry About

Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch’s iconic character Debbie Downer returned to the show last night to unleash her flood of worries unto us all, and this time, she has a military-grade gas mask. Debbie was the world’s worst wedding guest, introducing herself with, “Unfortunately, with COVID-19, you can display no symptoms and still be wildly contagious. Hi, I’m Debbie.” As the sketch went on, Debbie revealed horror upon horror, worryingly remarking that the last time she drank, she “almost got Me-Too’d.” Melissa Villaseñor’s character chimed in to inquire further, to which Kenan Thompson’s Cousin Hank rightfully asked, “Now why would you delve?” “My date had to give me the Heimlich,” Debbie explained, “He clearly thought the bottom of my ribcage was much higher. #NotBuyingIt.” Obviously, Debbie then rounded out the night by asking her table-mates about Trump. Watch the full sketch above.

