Demi Lovato’s Brutally Honest, Ass Kicking Music Video for ‘I Love Me’ Is Here

The Demi Lovato Come Back Tour continues. After over a year out of the limelight due to a relapse in July of 2018, Demi Lovato has spent 2020 reclaiming her space as one of pop music’s most talented vocalists. It began with an emotionally devastating and vocally flawless performance of her ballad “Anyone” at the Grammy’s in January. February, saw Lovato perform an equally impressive rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV. As for March? Lovato appeared on Ellen to discuss the controlling relationship with her former management that contributed to her relapse and released the music video for her newest single “I Love Me” a rousing, introspective pop song about self love and self doubt, which dropped Friday at midnight. In the music video, Lovato repeats the refrain “I wonder when I love me is enough” while engaging in what anyone who’s seen Lovato’s Youtube documentary Simply Complicated knows is one of her favorite activities, jiu jitsu, against her biggest enemy - herself. Over the course of the NYC set music video, Lovato learns to love herself and pays homage to her past, both good and bad. Check out “I Love Me”, Lovato’s triumphant return to pop music.

