Elizabeth Warren Pops By SNL’s Cold Open, Has No Regrets

Please welcome Sen. Elizabeth Warren to The Ingraham Angle. #SNL pic.twitter.com/bqjR7bGZH4 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

Elizabeth Warren stopped by Saturday Night Live’s cold open last night to set the record straight on her post-campaign feelings, her possible endorsement for the Democratic primary and her still-burning hatred for Mike Bloomberg. The cold open started with Kate McKinnon as Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham, the self-proclaimed “Joey Fatone of Fox News.” After checking in with Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro and Mikey Day and Alex Moffat’s Eric and Donald Trump Jr., McKinnon-as-Ingraham shifted her focus to guest star Warren, who remarked that she’s “doing just fine” following the ending of her campaign, adding that her friends and family have been “calling nonstop, asking ‘are you okay, what do you need, were you electable?’” On her highly-anticipated possible endorsement of the Democratic nominee, Warren kept mum, saying, “It’s tough. Maybe I’ll just pull a New York Times and endorse them both.” On her evisceration of Mike Bloomberg, however, Warren did not mince words: “I got to give [him] a swirlie on live TV.” Of course, McKinnon ended the segment by donning her Warren costume — her “favorite outfit” — and joining the senator to end the cold open. Check out the segment above.