You know when your friend asks you to do something for them, and you don’t really want to do it necessarily, but you say yes anyway because you value your friendship and it’s clearly very important to your friend and it’s really not a huge inconvenience, anyway? That seems to have just happened to Gal Gadot’s very big and very famous circle of friends, who were coerced graciously said yes when Gadot asked them to send a clip of them singing “Imagine” by John Lennon in response to our current global pandemic. The clips were assembled into a one three-minute long video which Gal posted on her Instagram with the caption “We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends #WeAreOne.”

Gadot’s dear friends that appeared in the video include but are not limited to feminist Natalie Portman, Instagram’s newest user Amy Adams, and a red faced Will Ferrell, to name a few. You have to imagine that they couldn’t really say no whenever Gadot(’s publicist) reached out. What would their excuse be? That they were “too busy”? Yeah, that’s simply not gonna fly in the time of self quarantine. They were more or less trapped and responded in different a myriad of ways. Some, like James Mardsen, Leslie Odom Jr., and an unrecognizably unwigged Sia, went full vocalista and used the video to show off their impressive pipes. Others, like Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and a pretty grim Zoe Kravitz, played it decidedly more low key.

Given that everyone sang a cappella, there was no central key to ground the song, adding to the bizarre nature of the enterprise, which some have dubbed “a nightmare.” However, we believe the video has big “it’s the thought that counts” energy. It’s obviously a nice gesture, but watching a bunch of uber-rich celebrities muddle through a song in no discernible key is not exactly the quarantuning content that we currently crave at this juncture. Still, it’s very impressive how many friends Gal Gadot has made since arriving to Hollywood!