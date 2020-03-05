Ozark Season 3 Trailer: The Byrdes Need More Than Therapy To Save Their Family

Your dad’s favorite streaming show, Ozark, returns to Netflix for its third season on Friday, March 27th and from the trailer it looks like the Byrde family needs more help than ever. Jason Bateman, fresh off a surprise Emmy win for Outstanding Direction of a Drama Series, and Emmy winner Laura Linney are back as unhappily married couple Marty and Wendy Byrde, and this season they just can’t get on the same page about their newest money making endeavor - a family run casino. Wendy, who’s all in on the casino, and is tired, tired of Marty’s excuses, while poor Marty simply doesn’t want to rock the boat. Things get all the more complicated when Omar and his cartel get involved with the casino, and Wendy’s brother Ben, played by Ozark newcomer Tom Pelphrey, comes to town. By trailer’s end, Marty winds up in an unenviable position to say the least. 2019 Emmy Award winner Julia Garner’s Ruth and Emmy nominee Janet McTeer’s Helen return to cast foreboding looks and add to the already high level of doom and gloom on the series. Guns are drawn. Someone falls off a boat. A marriage counselor is bribed. Dark stuff to be sure.