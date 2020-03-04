Listen. We don’t want to speculate wildly here, but are you guys noticing something in this teaser for Katy Perry’s upcoming song and video, “Never Worn White”? Like, maybe a pregnancy something? Perry is well known for doing the most in her music videos — like the time her nude-suited body was stretched and pulled like bread dough for “Bon Appétit” — so staging herself as with child only to give birth to something like the whole planet Earth by the end of a video (or better yet, an album) seems not only possible but likely. However, she has also been with her man, Orlando Bloom, for a long time and they are getting married so … who knows? Maybe we will find out tonight, when the impromptu video drops, or maybe we will get more questions than answers.