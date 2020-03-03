Lil Uzi Vert Has a Close Encounter of the Third Kind in Album Trailer

Short film for Eternal Atake “BabyPluto” 🌟🛸 Watch here 👁 pic.twitter.com/ZSsgJsQU19 — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 4, 2020

Lil Uzi Vert has released the trailer for his long-awaited second album, Eternal Atake, and delivered on the intergalactic imagery he has hinted at in cryptic tweets about the project. Directed by Gibson Hazard and featuring a UFO collision, the trailer for the album follows Uzi as he tracks a set of coordinates to a spacecraft full of musical aliens. There’s a Children of the Corn–style field, a fax machine, and flashy VFX. It’s a baffling and weirdly riveting trailer that amounts to more than the sum of its parts. Fans of Uzi have been waiting for Eternal Atake since 2018, when he tweeted out the name of the album. Since then, the release of the album has been delayed owing to assorted controversies before two new singles from the album dropped in 2020, “Futsal Shuffle” and “That Way.” Eternal Atake does not yet have a release date.