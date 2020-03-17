because every red light eventually turns green pic.twitter.com/x05GuITW4J — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 17, 2020

Matthew McConaughey knows you’re stressed about coronavirus, but he has come to Twitter to ask everyone to come together in this time of our pandemic discontent. We have a common enemy, the actor tells, an enemy that is “faceless, that is raceless, sexless, nondenominational, and bipartisan,” and if we can listen to our better angels in this dark hour, McConaughey knows we can come out the other side even better than before. So be kind to one another. Show “fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage” and “make some lemonade out of this lemon that we’re in the middle of” so we can “turn this red light into a green light.” McConaughey believes in us, so let’s believe in each other.