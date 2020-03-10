Megan Thee Stallion Calls the Shots in ‘Captain Hook’ Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion dropped the music video for her new single, “Captain Hook,” and delivered a clear message to those who have attempted to get in the way of her craft. In case you missed it, Megan has been fighting a legal battle with her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, since she attempted to renegotiate a contract that gave the label a disproportionate cut of her earnings. The dispute raised questions about artist ownership and agency that Megan delivers an unequivocal answer to in the music video for “Captain Hook,” which sees her arguing at a desk chair, making deals and generally running things on her own. The video, which Megan directed, follows her as she writes her own lyrics and parties with her fellow hot girls, with not a complaining label exec in sight. “Captain Hook,” the second single off of Suga, comes right after the EP was released against 1501’s wishes. Watch the full video above.

Related