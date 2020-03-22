Self Isolate With Patti LuPone in Her Tricked Out Basement

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

If you were for some reason wondering how Broadway icon Patti LuPone is holding up in coronavirus quarantine, boy, do we have a video for you. LuPone took to Twitter earlier tonight with an incredible video that begins with her breathlessly saying, “Hi everybody! So you wanted to see the basement? Come with me.” Who, exactly, is asking to see Patti LuPone’s basement? Who isn’t? Seriously though, it was fans watching her appearance on Rosie O’Donnell’s benefit livestream Sunday night, and we are lucky they did, because we are all the better for this two minute tour she has given us.

LuPone shows us her various vintage treasures, which include a jukebox, a mannequin of a dog, a slot machine and an $11,000 broken Baldwin piano. Most importantly, she is dancing throughout (clearly, she doesn’t need an explainer on quarantunes). Check out the video below.

I heard somebody wanted to see more of my basement. 😘 pic.twitter.com/fBea7emR6h — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) March 23, 2020