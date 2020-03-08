As director and The Mandalorian actor Werner Herzog famously opined, nature is vile and base, filled with “overwhelming and collective murder.” In the new Quibi show Fierce Queens, it’s also filled with girl bosses. Quibi dropped the first trailer for its upcoming nature show on Sunday (on International Women’s Day, of course), which features the narrating talents of host Reese Witherspoon. The seemingly Rudyard Kipling–inspired show provides a deep dive into the lives of nature’s bad bitches, from cheetahs and hyenas to spiders and seahorses. Or as the trailer puts it, “Meet the females who give new meaning to Eat Prey Love.” You can check out Fierce Queens, alongside every new Quibi series, when the platform launches on April 6.

