SNL’s Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With Takes on Coronavirus

Saturday Night Live had no shortage of takes on coronavirus last night, from the cold open to a “no-touching” parody to the reemergence of Rachel Dratch’s Debbie Downer. But the definitive take on coronavirus came from a different returning character — Cecily Strong’s Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With at a Party. The character, who was last seen on Weekend Update calling the 2016 election a “colostomy” (she wasn’t wrong), is back saying everything and nothing about coronavirus. “Okay, let’s do a quick science experience,” GYWYHSCWP tells Michael Che. “Open your mouth really wide. I’m gonna put my whole hand in.” Che then asks her for her opinion on the Democratic primaries, and she makes some salient points: “This whole thing is ribbed for no one’s pleasure … everyone wants socialism now, but how did that work out for Vuvuzela? Loud.” It’s impressive how much GYWYHSCWP manages to do in her three and a half minutes of screen time — explain her plans to tackle Joe Biden’s wife at a rally, match with Julian Assange on Raya and, most importantly, reveal that it was she who wrote Joaquin Phoenix’s inscrutable Oscars speech. Watch the full segment above.

