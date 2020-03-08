Even Soap Opera Parodies Aren’t Safe from Coronavirus on SNL

Coronavirus scares have already led to the cancellation of SXSW, Mariah Carey concerts and planned blockbuster releases, but not so for Sands of Modesto, the parody soap opera from last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The actors of Sands of Modesto are determined to follow through with their craft, though, as a note from production says at the beginning, “With the outbreak of COVID-19, the producers of today’s episode of the Sands of Modesto would like to remind viewers that the staging of certain scenes has been altered for the actors’ safety.” What follows is a tale of reunited family, long-lost lovers and love triangles, accentuated by bumping elbows, Lysol spray and kisses through Plexiglass. In place of two characters shaking hands, a stock image of hands shaking plays. Instead of a passionate embrace, Daniel Craig’s Blaze Childers simply covers Kate McKinnon’s Deborahnique in cling wrap. These are the effective workarounds Sands of Modesto utilizes, but once Cecily Strong’s character sneezes, all bets are off. Check out the full sketch above.

