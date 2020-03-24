Soccer Mommy Plays NPR’s Tiny Desk … From Home

Oh, if you thought NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts were stripped down before, welcome to Tiny Desk (home) concerts. Doing their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus, NPR is “taking a break from filming at the office,” per the show notes. That means no crowd of NPR employees, no messy bookshelves, and no skinny, skinny microphone. It’s a cross between the Architectural Digest home tours and Tiny Desk that we didn’t even know we needed. To kick things off, Soccer Mommy. The singer was meant to perform her long-awaited Tiny Desk on March 30, but obviously the coronavirus outbreak had other plans. “I’ve been stuck inside like many of you for, like, what? I don’t even know how many days now,” she said after playing “Bloodstream.” “I’ve pretty much just been writing and recording music and playing Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing.” She also sang “Circle the Drain” and “Royal Screw Up” from her recent album Color Theory. While everyone else is trying to stay hyped up while cooped up, Soccer Mommy’s got that music to be moody to.

