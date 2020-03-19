Billions Season 5 Trailer: Corey Stoll Is Here Now!

If you’ve missed the first four seasons of Billions and feel like starting with the forthcoming season five, for some reason, the gist seems to be that everyone is trying to destroy everyone else all the time. At least that’s what this new trailer suggests. People are barging into one another’s work places uninvited. Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis) is a self-proclaimed “carnivorous monster.” Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) has discovered a “triple cross.” Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) hates it when people mess with his money, and Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) knows that you still don’t know how all the pieces go together. What a corporate power struggle mess! Billions comes back to Showtime on Sunday, May 3.

Related