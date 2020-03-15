The Beastie Boys are Back in New Documentary Trailer

Following the cancellation of its premiere at SXSW, Beastie Boys Story has a new trailer and a streaming premiere date, just in time for your quarantine watch-lists. Billed as a “live documentary experience,” the film traces the musical journey of the Beastie Boys and reflects on the band’s place in pop culture history. The film, directed by Spike Jonze, centers around the live storytelling show that band members Mike D (Mike Diamond) and Ad-Rock (Adam Horovitz) put on in Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre last year, following the release of their monumental 2018 memoir, Beastie Boys Book. Diamond and Horovitz reflect on their friendship, rise to fame, and tragic loss of fellow band member Adam Yauch in the trailer. Jonze previously directed the music video for Beastie Boys’ single “Sabotage,” over 25 years ago. Beastie Boys Story premieres on Apple TV+ on April 24.

