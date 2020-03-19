Like other late night hosts, Jimmy Fallon has taken The Tonight Show out of the studio and into his living room for the time being, choosing instead to deliver mini episodes from the safety his own home, interviewing guests via videochat, and raising money for various charitable causes along the way. The guest on Wednesday, March 18th? Lin-Manuel Miranda. And the charity? Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, of course. In the second installment of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition, goofy dad Jimmy Fallon has a good old fashion bro hang with fellow goofy dad Lin-Manuel Miranda who showed off adorable pictures his kids drew of pigeons and monsters before ending the segment by singing the Hamilton ballad “Dear Theodosia.” While Miranda was predictably delightful, the true stars of the episode were Fallon’s daughters and Winnie and Frances, who graciously helped their father with both the visuals and music for the episode. Winnie and Frances also served as a makeshift audience too, laughing at their dad’s joke about toilet paper. I guess quarantine’s not so bad when you’ve got a goofy dad to climb on.

