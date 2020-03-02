Woody Allen’s Autobiography Will Arrive Next Month

Photo: Luca Bruno/AP/Shutterstock

Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York is still just sitting on a metaphorical shelf in his house since Amazon returned the rights to him and no distributor has picked it up in the U.S., but the director has found a place to sell his autobiography. Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, announced today that Apropos of Nothing will go on sale April 7, and according to the release it will be “a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print. Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.” He will apparently be participating in at least some press for the book’s release, so April might be interesting.

It was reported last year that Allen had been pitching a memoir to various publishing houses, but that, in some cases, he was having a hard time getting some imprints to even read it — given the fairly recent reemergence of child-molestation accusations against him by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. Another wing of Hachette Book Group, Little, Brown and Company, published Ronan Farrow’s book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators last fall.