WrestleMania Set to Stream Live With No Audience

Photo: WWE

If a chair crashes over a person’s head at WrestleMania, but no one is around to hear it, did it make a sound? These and other questions will be answered on April 5, when WrestleMania 36 is set to stream live without an audience from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida. The news comes in the wake of widespread event cancellations due to coronavirus.

WrestleMania 36 was originally scheduled to take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and would have drawn upwards of 70,000 people, according to ESPN. “Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania,” WWE’s statement reads. Companion events to WrestleMania, like NXT TakeOver and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, are canceled. Wrestling fans can in the meantime seek solace in these eerie clips from WWE Smackdown, and look out for WrestleMania 36 on April 5, on WWE Network and pay-per-view.