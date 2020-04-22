Midsommar’s 33-Pound May Queen Dress Can Now Be Yours

Photo: A24

This is how we win! To raise money for New York City’s essential workers, A24 is releasing some of their most precious gems. The studio is auctioning off props and costumes from their movies, with proceeds going to the FDNY Foundation, Food Bank for NYC, NYC Health + Hospitals, and the Queens Community House. Vulture has its eye on Midsommar’s 33-pound May Queen dress, described thusly: “The Hårga have an infamously rich cultural history, full of tradition, symbolism, and ritual sacrifice. Simply put, they never miss the chance to dress for an occasion. For the first time outside Hälsingland, you, too, can own a piece of Hårgan history — including the original 10,000-silk-flower May Queen gown from Midsommar’s fiery finale.” Also on offer: Dinah’s hot-pink bat mitzvah dress and KG’s jersey from Uncut Gems, the carved wooden mermaid from The Lighthouse, a Euphoria hoodie, a hand-stitched Hereditary doormat, and more. Might we suggest Moonlight’s chef’s special, Good Time’s marked bank-robbery money, or anything — literally anything — from 20th Century Women? That’d be hella tight. Spend your doll-hairs here.