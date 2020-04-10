Photo: Disney

We are in the thick of the coronavirus quarantine now, with schools likely to remain closed for the rest of the school year, and your rendition of Frozen II has gone from “Idina Menzel would be proud” to “Who is strangling that parrot to the tune of ‘Into the Unknown’?” You’re no Adele Dazeem, but that doesn’t mean you should give yourself vocal nodes trying to keep your children entertained for a few minutes. Enter The Disney Family Singalong, headed to ABC on Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. EST.

According to Variety, the one-hour special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will feature celebrities like Josh Gad, John Stamos, Auliʻi Cravalho, Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth and Michael Bublé joining together (remotely, of course) to serenade you and your kids with your favorite Disney tunes, from movies like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, Frozen, and Moana. If only John Stamos and Christina Aguilera could also remotely make and serve your kids another box of mac and cheese, too, you’d finally remember what it is to know peace.